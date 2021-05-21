22 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19

22 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Friday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,398. Of those, 3,234 are people that have received positive test results and 164 are presumptive. There have been 72 deaths. 16 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 10 locally and 6 outside the area. 146 people are in isolation. 311 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 457 people that are in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 14 people since Thursday.