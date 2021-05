Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed that Bellator is considering the bantamweight division for the organization’s next Grand Prix. Coker is currently holding Bellator’s light heavyweight Grand Prix and featherweight Grand Prix, and two years ago held the welterweight Grand Prix. Coker is a big fan of the tournament format going back to his Strikeforce days and so he is already thinking about what the next tournament in Bellator would be, and it could very well be bantamweight.