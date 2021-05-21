Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Holds Echo Park Lake Press Conference, Bars Press from Attending

CD 13 Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has had a rough two months. His violent sweep of the unhoused residents of Echo Park Lake on March 25 has been extensively criticized by the press, members of the public, the ACLU, and his own colleagues on the city council. O’Farrell defended the heavy police presence at Echo Park Lake citing “outside groups… repeatedly issuing credible threats.” When pressed to provide evidence, the Councilmember’s office produced a single email that opens “Dead Councilman Ofarrell [sic]” which many were quick to note could be a simple typo for “Dear.” A petition calling for his resignation collected 3,160 signatures [Disclosure: the petition was sponsored by Ground Game LA, the non-profit parent organization of Knock LA].