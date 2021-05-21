newsbreak-logo
Uncle charged after police find him with missing child in Amsterdam

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after his 17-month-old nephew was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Police say 28-year-old Divone Outten took the baby, Arell Outten, from the child’s grandmother’s house without permission around 10:30 a.m. When no one could get in touch with Divone by 3:30 p.m., Utica police were contacted. A missing person alert was issued around 5:15 p.m., including photos of the two and the car Divone was driving.

