Uncle charged after police find him with missing child in Amsterdam

In racially motivated incident, Lacy E. Lenaham also hurls item at another person in Cedar Hills store. A woman was arrested in Cedar Hills after shoving a 9-year-old child and intentionally throwing an item at someone else, both because of their race. Lacy E. Lenahan, 31, allegedly shoved the child, forcing him to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle — causing abrasions to his knees — at a retail store in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The child was not seriously injured, deputies said. However, according to...