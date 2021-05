Kenny Eugene Burkett passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home in Carbon Hill, he was 71. Coal miner for 31 years, he rode horses all his healthy part of his life, and especially loved to run barrels. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He was always laughing and telling old stories of things he had done if someone would come see him, he wasn't able to get out much. He will truly be missed and he loved everyone.