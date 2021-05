A Yucca Valley man was arrested Sunday (May 16), accused of felony vandalism. Shortly after 8 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to a residence near Twentynine Palms Highway and Airway Avenue in Yucca Valley after a report that Brian Kabler, 46, drove by his ex-girlfriend’s house and shot her vehicle with a break-barrel pellet rifle. According to the report, a family member of the victim followed Kabler until deputies could contact him and recover evidence. When deputies met up with him, Brian Kabler was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000.