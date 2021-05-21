newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Schools to require masks for 2021-22 school year

By FOX 17
Fox17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools will require all students to wear masks for at least the first trimester in the 2021-22 school year, according to KPS. The school system explains that masks must be worn at all times, including while on the bus as well as inside classrooms. We’re...

www.fox17online.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Year#School Bus#Mich#Kalamazoo Public Schools#Kps#Masks#Students#Classrooms#Adjustment#November#2021 22 School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Youtube
Related
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is Voting Fair in Kalamazoo? Voice Your Thoughts/Opinions Tonight

If you have thoughts and opinions about local, Kalamazoo elections then tonight is your chance to voice them. As reported by WoodTv News Channel 8, Kalamazoo City Commissioners are inviting residents in the community to voice their opinions about local elections, how easy it is to vote, whether or not people feel included and more. The meeting starts tonight at 5p.m.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Favorite Hairstylists in the Kalamazoo Area 2021

If you're looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan, this list might help. It's not easy to find the perfect hairstylist. But when you find them, you don't let go. It's worth noting how difficult the last year and a half has been for everyone in that industry. They weren't legally allowed to cut hair for a large part of 2020. When they were allowed to cut hair again, hairstylists were face to face with people that could have carried Covid-19 without knowing it. It's been strange times indeed. With that being said, we had to skip our annual "Favorite Hairstylists" poll in 2020. We're happy to bring it back this year. Back in 2019 we received over 14,000 votes for this poll. Unfortunately, this year we only received around 1,100. After over 100 nominations and just over 1,100 votes. Here are your favorites.
wkzo.com

Family Health Center will host large drive-thru vaccination clinic, 1,000 shots available

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Monday, the Family Health Center of Kalamazoo (FHC) announced that it will host its largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic so far. The event, “A Thousand Shots of Love,” will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at the KRESA headquarters, which is located at 1819 East Milham Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

Kalamazoo Seeks Election Feedback

The City of Kalamazoo wants feedback on its elections. During the pandemic last year, the City added new services. They included ballot drop boxes in several locations. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says he hopes to hear from residents about how well those new services worked. "What services were most...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Kalamazoo kids as young at 12 get COVID-19 vaccine at community clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said health providers could administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids age 12 to 15. According to state data, 12- to 15-year-olds make up about 498,000 Michiganders able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10, 2021. Health leaders said there were almost 13,000 12- to 15-year-old people in Kalamazoo County.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Kalamazoo, MIwkzo.com

Broncos Kitchen to resume outdoor free dinner services beginning in June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A nonprofit hunger-relief charity for college students in Kalamazoo will be resuming outdoor dinner service next month and this summer, they will expand the free meals to the general public. The organization has decided to temporarily suspend the policy limiting the meals to only Western Michigan University students and will now include anyone who visits their meal sites.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.