Baby Michael Cannon, seven months old, of Nauvoo, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. A visitation will be held today, May 11, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Bob Wilson Memorial Chapel in Carbon Hill. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the chapel, with burial to follow at Pocahontas Cemetery. Aaron Gann will officiate.