newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Invicta FC 44 results – Rodriguez vs. Torquato

By Eric Kowal
mymmanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvicta Fighting Championships is back and with a new home on AXS TV. Invicta FC 44 will go down Friday, May 21 from the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kansas and features two championship fights. Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez takes on Brazil’s Daiana Torquato for the vacant flyweight title and...

mymmanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Porto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invicta Fc#Combat#Unanimous Decision#Axs Tv#Invicta Fc 44#American#Invicta Fc#Tko#U S Combat Sports#Marine Corps Veteran#Pro Wrestling Fan#Torquato Rides#Flyweight Title#Preliminary Bouts#Ultimate Mma Magazine#Kansas City#Striker J Ssica Delboni#Submission#Phoenix#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 26 results – Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

The UFC is back on Saturday night with a pair of strawweights moving up to flyweight for the UFC Vegas 26 main event. “Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson will meet Marina Rodriguez at 125-pounds, while Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will take on Alex Morono in the night’s co-main event. Two fights were...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson - Winners and Losers

The UFC took its time in officially announcing a replacement main event for after the initial headliner, a bantamweight scrap between Cory Sandhagen and former 135-pound champion T.J. Dillashaw fell through. When the promotion announced that the new main event would be a flyweight matchup between top-10 ranked strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, it sounded like a strange decision. Strange or not, it turned out to be a good call.
UFCESPN

UFC Fight Night Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson: Live updates and results

The UFC Fight Night main event was delivered on late notice -- and so was its headliner, Marina Rodriguez. After issues getting a visa and 20 hours of travel, Rodriguez finally arrived in the United States on Thursday morning. The Brazil native will meet Michelle Waterson in the main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The original main event between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen was scrapped last week after a Dillashaw injury, and Rodriguez vs. Waterson was made official only four days ago.
UFCUSA Today

Video: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Marina Rodriguez the fight to make?

Marina Rodriguez finds herself on a little bit of a roll after defeating Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 24. Rodriguez is now riding a two-fight winning streak, and she has only one loss in seven UFC appearances – her lone career setback against former strawweight champion Carla Esparza by split decision last July. In what’s become a pretty stacked 115-pound division, there are plenty of ways the UFC can decide to play the matchmaking.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the APEX. ICYMI: Official Scorecards | Full Results | Bonus Coverage. 1 – Gregor Gillespie. By...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 26 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Rodriguez vs Waterson’ last night

UFC Vegas 26 went down last night (Sat., May 8, 2021) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a back-and-forth Flyweight fight that saw Marina Rodriguez defeat Michelle Waterson via unanimous decision (highlights here). In the co-headlining act, Alex Morono picked up a big win, knocking out Donald Cerrone in the first round (see it here).
UFCcombatpress.com

Titan FC 69: Taylor vs. Matos Results

On Friday, May 14, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 69: Taylor vs. Matos from the Centro Olimpico Pabellon De Esgrima in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. In the night’s main event, Dilano Taylor squares off with undefeated Dominican fighter Carlos Matos for the promotion’s vacant 170-pound title. Also on...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alesha Zappitella's goals include becoming Invicta FC's first double-champion

Alesha Zappitella’s goals go far beyond defending her title on Friday. Zappitella (8-2-1), who claimed the Invicta FC atomweight belt with a fourth-round finish of Ashley Cummins this past September, is set for her first title defense when she meets Jessica Delboni in the co-main event of Invicta on AXS TV, which takes place at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kan. The two-hour main card will air on AXS TV and Invicta FC’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.
UFCmymmanews.com

Andrea Lee breaks down her UFC 262 win over Antonina Shevchenko

Andrea Lee wanted to have fun inside of the octagon at UFC 262. In the lead up to her fight with Antonina Shevchenko, Lee discussed with MyMMANews how much pressure she put on herself during her three-fight losing streak. While on those losses were close fights, two of which were...
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC Fight Night 188 ‘Font vs. Garbrandt’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday makes its way back to the UFC Apex with UFC Fight Night 188—a fun card with some surprising relevance. The main event between surging contender Rob Font and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will take center stage in what figures to be a guaranteed banger, while the co-headliner between Xiaonan Yan and Carla Esparza could determine the next challenger for women’s strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas. Beyond that, a scrapped UFC 262 pairing between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan—worthy of being on a UFC Fight Night marquee on its own—opens the main draw, former title challenger Felicia Spencer returns to action and David Dvorak faces Raulian Paiva in an excellent flyweight affair.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Toronto FC

The Columbus Crew faced its first setback in the 2021 Major League Soccer season as the Black & Gold were downed 2-0 by Toronto FC on the Canadians’ temporary home of Exploria Stadium, in Orlando, on Wednesday. It was a flat performance by Columbus for the most part and the team’s inability to consistently create goal-scoring opportunities and to defend set pieces were both taken advantage of by Toronto.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 262 medical suspensions: Shane Burgos, Jacare Souza suspended indefinitely

Shane Burgos and Jacare Souza are among the fighters who will need a doctor’s clearance before they’re allowed to fight again after losing at UFC 262. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s Combative Sports commission issued four indefinite medical suspensions following this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Toyota Center in Houston. All fighters received a mandatory seven-day term. Details on the suspensions were not provided to MMA Fighting by the TDLR; indefinite suspensions typically require fighters to provide medical documentation to the commission that an injury has been treated before the suspension is removed.
UFCClayton News Daily

UFC Vegas 27 to feature interesting Cody Garbrandt-Rob Font showdown

As the curtains closed on UFC 262 in Houston last Saturday night, the picture in the UFC’s lightweight division became much clearer. Charles Olivera was able to outlast Michael Chandler in a back-and-forth war. Olivera came away with a knockout victory in the second round. After a long road during his decade-long career, Olivera got his first taste of UFC gold.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3159: Wimp 2 Warrior's Laura Sanko, UFC Fight Night 188 preview

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here!. On Episode 3,159, the fellas welcome in guest Laura Sanko to discuss her now role with Wimp 2 Warrior, as well as her work with UFC, LFA and Invicta FC. Additionally, the guys will discuss all the biggest stories in the sport, including Anderson Silva’s latest comments, Charles Oliveira’s return to Brazil and Cody Garbrandt’s lofty aspirations.