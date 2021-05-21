newsbreak-logo
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County Schools Fills Three Senior Leadership Positions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manatee County School District has filled three senior leadership positions, including a new deputy superintendent of instructional services, a new chief operations officer and a new director of construction services. Dr. Daniel J. Evans will become the school district’s new deputy superintendent of instructional services, replacing Genelle Zoratti Yost,...

