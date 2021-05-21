newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

THE YEAR OF JUBILEE EPISODE 2: THE “ON ANY SUNDAY” FOR OUR TIME

motocrossactionmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 2, the film covers the uncertainty of the 2020 motorcycle season. For the racers, race team technicians and families at the highest level of professional Motocross and Supercross, a return to racing was not guaranteed in 2020, and it was treasured when it came. While a surge of new off-road motorcycle enthusiasts were born in the 2020 lockdown, some of the sport’s most faithful allies were laying the groundwork for the sport’s future. The film about American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee is a multi-part experience.

motocrossactionmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Any Sunday#Jubilee#The Racers#New Riders#Live Episode#Motorcycle Racing#Supercross#American Motocross#Ride Motorcycles#Red Bull Ktm Team#Rockstar Husqvarna Team#Ktm North America#Jubilee Episode#Time#Amateur Motocross#Race Team Technicians#Off Road#Motorcycle Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsCycle News

RIDE Motorcycles’ The Year of Jubilee Video: Part 2

RIDE Motorcycles has released the second of its three-part video series, The Year of Jubilee, and we have it here, including episode one and trailer. Produced by Troy Adamitis and directed by Nate Scribner, RIDE Motorcycles The Year of Jubilee showcases the challenging and triumphant culture of motorcycle sport set against the global pandemic of 2020. Here is the trailer, followed by episode one.
Celebritiesracerxonline.com

The 50-Year Legacy ON ANY SUNDAY Left on Motocross

This summer marks 50 years since Bruce Brown’s film On Any Sunday sparked a motorcycling boom in America. The film followed the exploits of riding buddies Malcolm Smith, Mert Lawwill, and Hollywood star Steve McQueen in an ode to many different forms of motorcycle racing, to universal critical acclaim. Brett Smith of We Went Fast is helping celebrate the late Bruce Brown’s masterpiece with cool new memorabilia, T-shirts, posters (by @goodtimbo on Instagram), a long-form feature on wewentfast.com and his new podcast, “50 Years of Sundays: On Any Sunday will change your life.” I had a chance to spend a couple days last week in Michigan riding with Smith as well as Simon Cudby, Dave Frazee, and “Six-Time” himself, Jeff Stanton, on a Jeff Stanton Adventure Tour. In between sessions Brett and I sat down to discuss On Any Sunday and what it’s meant to motorcycling in America these past 50 years.
TV & VideosSoompi

Episode 6 Of “Kingdom”: It’s Track Meet Time!

This week, we have a change of pace where the boys get out of the studio and out into the sun for a day of sporting events. To no one’s surprise, part-time-idol/part-time-athlete BTOB’s Minhyuk shines (literally); iKON are, well, still iKON; and everyone has fun cheering Changmin on!. THE BOYZ’s...
Motorsportsracerxonline.com

2021 Pro Motocross 450 Class Preview Show - Motocross

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas argue and debate the 450 class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2021, presented by New Ray Toys, Maxxis Tires and Fly Racing. Can Eli Tomac regain his reign in the 450 class? Is Zach Osborne's back strong enough to support a second-straight title? Cooper Webb? Ken Roczen? Adam Cianciarulo? Marvin Musquin? Dylan Ferrandis? Chase Sexton? Justin Barcia? Lots of questions about these riders and more, and our panel will argue them right here.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Big Sky’ Episode 15 Be on Tonight?

It feels like it’s taken an eternity to get here, but we’ve finally arrived. Tonight marks the premiere of the penultimate episode of Big Sky Season 1. And you better believe there are a lot of loose ends that will need to be wrapped up soon. Though it only has...
LifestyleHODINKEE

Sunday Rewind Going Back In Time With Breitling

To kick off this week, our own Cole Pennington delivered a killer Week on the Wrist with the Breitling AVI Ref. 765 1953 Re-edition. The video and article delve into not just the watch, but its place in history – taking us on a ride back in time to the heyday of air travel. It seems like a perfect opportunity to dig a bit deeper into the 'dink archives and unearth another Week on the Wrist, with another Breitling AVI Chronograph, but this time vintage – the real deal.
bee-news.com

What will we do with our time?

What did we really accomplish this past year? We’ve had time, certainly, with all these lockdown days, weeks and months, to do any number of things. After reviewing my year of COVID, I realize that I could have done so much more, had I only known just how long “flattening the curve” was actually going to take.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Sunday Morning Time Warp – May 9th

Sundays from 8-10am Planet 93.9 plays two hours of Classic Alternative. The most recent episode of The Sunday Morning Time Warp is always available on demand as a podcast on the Planet 93.9 mobile app. The Sunday Morning Time Warp is brought to you by QC Detail in Bettendorf. 8AM.
Motorsportsaviationanalysis.net

“More races in our time zone are suitable for F1”

Last month, Formula 1 announced that it would visit Miami for ten years, starting in 2022. There, the first season will race in a street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium for US soccer team the Miami Dolphin. The race should be the second annual F1 meeting in the United States, along with the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Bobby Epstein, race promoter and president of nearby Austin Circuit, is delighted that the sport is expanding its presence in the United States.
Comicsepicstream.com

Osamake Episode 7 Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. What other way can you think to make the one you like jealous? Osamake could quite help you with that and you might get some tips from Kuroha or Sueharu. Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose will be having another episode so have your countdown set with the release date and time and maybe learn something new about how you pursue someone you really like.
Designers & Collectionsyounghollywood.com

Our All-Time Favorite BLACKPINK Performance Looks!

( © Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) If there’s one thing BLACKPINK is known for other than their incredible voices and fun live performances, it’s their stand-out style! Each member has worked with a luxury fashion house --Jennie with Chanel, Lisa with Celine, Rosé with Saint Laurent, andJisoo with Christian Dior -- and they make the most of every opportunity to show off their fashion taste.
Combat Sportssgbonline.com

USWE Launches RAW Series Moto Packs

USWE, manufacturer of action packs for motorsports and outdoor, announced the launch of its RAW Series off-road adventure and enduro motorcycle racing packs featuring its proprietary NDM harness system, smart organization, multiple size and capacity options. The Series comes standard with ventilated shoulder straps that are ergonomically designed for comfort...
Celebritiesundertheradarmag.com

Emmy the Great – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of the Under the Radar Podcast

British singer/songwriter Emmy the Great is our second guest on Season 2 of the Under the Radar Podcast. Born in Hong Kong to a Chinese mother and English father, Emmy the Great is the moniker of Emma-Lee Moss, who is also a writer, journalist, and sound designer for film, television, and podcasts. In this episode Moss discusses her childhood in Hong Kong, moving back to England, and her search for belonging—at the intersection of East and West—through her music.
Cell Phonesgstylemag.com

Fun Online Hobbies to Enjoy Any Time

Days can feel very long sometimes. Whether you’ve been out at work since the crack of dawn or you’ve had a day doing nothing at all or anything in between, sometimes the hours can truly drag. This is why it’s crucial to have a fun hobby you can enjoy at any time – you’ll keep yourself occupied if you’re bored and you’ll ensure you get some downtime if you’re busy; it works both ways.
Motorsportsoffroadxtreme.com

New Spec Trophy Truck: Off-roading With Christopher Polvoorde

Our friend and off-road phenom Christopher Polvoorde is back. This week he drops the exciting news of taking possession of his new Mason Motorsports built 6100 Spec Trophy Truck. In his latest YouTube channel video, Christopher Polvoorde shares the inside details he has been keeping secret and shows viewers a sneak peak of the new totally burly desert race truck.
EntertainmentThe Day

August Wilson: a 'race man' for his times, and ours

The late playwright August Wilson, renowned for his 10-play cycle about the African-American experience in each decade of the 20th century, has been much on my mind for the past six months. From the film version of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” to Black Lives Matter, from the move South of...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

WRC 10 – Croatia Rally gameplay trailer

Nacon and KT Racing have debuted a new gameplay trailer for the off-road racing simulator WRC 10. This time around, we have an introduction to Croatia Rally. Here’s the lowdown from Nacon plus the actual video:. As we celebrate the Croatia Rally’s very first appearance in the Championship calendar, it...