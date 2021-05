In today's crazy-hot real estate market, home sale prices continue to escalate to record-high prices, making it almost impossible for many to afford to buy a home. So how can we get to a more affordable home? It's time to reimagine the American dream. Homes grew to large proportions beginning in the 1950s and lasted through the 2000s. Oversized homes are a thing of the past as discerning homebuyers are looking for more intelligently designed, easier-to-maintain and more energy efficient homes. This is highly attractive for those who are wanting less hassle, less maintenance and basically a home that will take care of themselves, with minimal costs to operate.