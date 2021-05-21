John Green's Reviews Of The Anthropocene Era

If you know anything about the world of books, then you likely already know the name John Green. The multiple-award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, Turtles All the Way Down, and many other books has not only become one of the most popular and influential writers in the world, but in 2014 Time magazine even included him in its list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. With millions of copies of his books sold, several successful film and TV projects adapted from his novels, a massive audience on YouTube (he and his brother Hank basically ushered in the world of vlogging before vlogging was actually a thing when they started their Brotherhood 2.0 project in late 2006), and involvement in (and spearheading) numerous charitable organizations, Green is a powerhouse in so many ways.