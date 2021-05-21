newsbreak-logo
Colville, WA

The Colville Tribes Lifts COVID-Related Public Safety Measures

By Press Release
tribaltribune.com
 4 days ago

NESPELEM — The Colville Tribes announced today that it is immediately lifting all public safety measures previously instituted to protect the community from COVID-19. A Resolution first passed on March 25, 2020, which imposed multiple public safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of the Colville Reservation and limits on gathering sizes. These safety measures have been extended on multiple occasions as the pandemic continued to remain a threat, but they are all now lifted, effective immediately.

