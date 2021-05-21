FLC Energy - Crawl Spaces

Whether bright and bold or muted and moody, Nashville's top designers took colorful cues in their designs this year. Here are some of our favorite heavenly-hued spaces. “We were excited to help with the renovations of this Franklin farmhouse. The homeowners wanted a more transitional farmhouse feel that spoke to their beautiful surroundings and their love of the land. This powder room sits between the bar and kitchen and we wanted to give it some real personality. We first made the decision to use an antique French primitive table with a stone vessel sink. The table’s antique imperfections gave the space a sense of history and character. We have always loved Brunschwig and Fils Le Touche wallcovering and thought it would add just the right touch of whimsy. The wallcovering repeated that same warm and rich brown color found in the natural elements, keeping this small space cohesive. The sconces are vintage from Spain, and we loved the play of the organic, leafy design. The narrow Louis Philippe giltwood mirror elevates the space, and contrasts well with the more transitional wall-mounted brushed brass faucet. We believe that interest lies in the mixing of old and new!”