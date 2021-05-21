42 Patriotic Quotes to Honor the USA on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off the start of summer, and it's filled with lots of time spent outdoors and even special Memorial Day activities like cookouts featuring the best Memorial Day recipes. But while you're enjoying a summer barbecue or even visiting a lake on your day off, it's important to pay tribute to those who earned our freedom. These patriotic quotes will help get you in the mood and keep in mind the real meaning and history of Memorial Day: to honor all the men and women who have died while serving our country.