Newton County Times' Outhouse Companion

We all know that you can get ticketed for driving without a license. But we are living in the 21st century and these days you can also get pulled over for driving without a driver. Such was the case for Param Sharma when the California Highway Patrol pulled him over after they spotted him tooling along the highway sitting in the backseat of his car with no one behind the wheel. The CHPs say they saw him quickly jump into the driver’s seat when he saw the police coming. His car was a Tesla self-driving car and it is likely Sharma had engaged the vehicle’s Autopilot or its “Full Self-Driving” system. But even so the Tesla’s owner’s manual specifically tells drivers to stay behind the wheel so they can intervene should the self-drive system fail.