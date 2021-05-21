newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, AR

Newton County Times' Outhouse Companion

newtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

We all know that you can get ticketed for driving without a license. But we are living in the 21st century and these days you can also get pulled over for driving without a driver. Such was the case for Param Sharma when the California Highway Patrol pulled him over after they spotted him tooling along the highway sitting in the backseat of his car with no one behind the wheel. The CHPs say they saw him quickly jump into the driver’s seat when he saw the police coming. His car was a Tesla self-driving car and it is likely Sharma had engaged the vehicle’s Autopilot or its “Full Self-Driving” system. But even so the Tesla’s owner’s manual specifically tells drivers to stay behind the wheel so they can intervene should the self-drive system fail.

newtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Lincoln, AR
County
Newton County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mail#Social Security Office#Social Security Benefits#U S Social Security#Outhouse#Welcome Home#Florida Highway Patrol#Fun Home#The Long Way Home#Newton County Times#Petrus 2000 Bordeaux#Space Cargo Unlimited#Space Cargo#Marine Corps Pfc#The Marine Corps#Monticello High School#The 3rd Battalion#1st Marine Division#The North Vietnamese Army#Cdc
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
Person
John A. Roebling
Related
AnimalsGoldendale Sentinel

Animal Companions: Cats and bats—precaution is necessary

This past week Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) issued a news release concerning a bat which tested positive for rabies after being killed by a pet cat. Luckily, the cat was current on its rabies shot, and the cat’s owner did not touch the bat. This is the second rabid bat tested so far this year in Washington state, the first in King County and the second in Thurston County.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 32,210,800 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of […]
CharitiesCitrus County Chronicle

Companion Program small but necessary

The Senior Companion Program consists of 15 companions. We take the homebound out for a specific day a week. They have four hours to attend to their growing needs such as doctors appointments, groceries and many other errands. Stopping this program will not allow aging in their home; they have...
ChinaHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 23

On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana. In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English. In 1533, the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Catherine...
FestivalJournal & Topics

A Day To Remember

Around the end of May, if an elderly friend or relative asks what you are doing for Decoration Day, don’t be alarmed…it is not a sign of early onset dementia. In the years following the Civil War, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day after General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. In 1971, an act of Congress declared the day be named Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring the heroic men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Marketshealthdigest.com

The Most Dangerous Health Trends Throughout History

We'd all love to stave off disease, stay healthy, lose weight, and get fit with a minimum of effort. That's just human nature. And doctors, likewise, are eager to find the easiest, most effective ways to help their patients. Unfortunately, these tendencies make it easy for anyone to buy into trends that seem helpful but actually endanger our health and even our lives.
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

A Beginner’s Guide to High-Performance Windows

Few phrases are batted around as casually, and with such little precision, as “high-performance windows.” If you’re building a net-zero house or seeking Passive House certification, high-performance windows will be a given. Taking on a major renovation of an existing home? High-performance windows are probably part of the plan. In...
Lifestylescriptype.com

New edition of Towpath Companion is available

The seventh edition of the Towpath Companion is an interpretive guide to the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail, providing information for many destinations along the 110-mile corridor of the National Heritage Area in Northeast Ohio. “The Towpath Companion is such an integral tool in understanding the many opportunities for...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah was the 45th star on the American flag. Now one of the first flags to include it has come home

For years Jan Benson felt conflicted about a piece of Utah and American history that his family had in their possession. Through his father’s various political and history connections, his family had acquired the first 45-star flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol right after Utah became the country’s 45th state on Jan. 4, 1896. Benson, of Logan, was proud of his family’s possession but also felt somewhat guilty because he knew it was something that belonged to everyone.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021 with 220 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson...
PoliticsThe Christian Science Monitor

8 monuments, 12 hours: What a reopening D.C. says about America

As the nation emerges from a historic pandemic, people are readying – yearning – to hit the road again. They’re buying plane tickets, booking hotel rooms, and pumping up their bicycle tires. Now, if they can just find that valve-stem needle in the garage. We sent our reporter to Washington,...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Aggies Reflect on Memorial Day

A group of students will visit the Quad later this week, but they won’t be studying or relaxing. They’ll be arranging a series of American flags, one for each Gold Star Aggie the university has lost in military service to the United States. Those 136 flags will stand as a...
Real EstateDezeen

Five of the best houses near Lake Tahoe in the US

Lake Tahoe sits on the state line between California and Nevada and is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts year-round. We have rounded up five houses that make the most of the area's scenery and sports opportunities. Sitting at the base of the Lookout Mountain volcano near the town of...
Charles Town, WVapus.edu

American Public University System Recognizes 14,000 Accomplished Graduates in Class of 2021

Virtual Commencement Takes Place as Part of 30th Anniversary Celebration. “This commencement is unique because of the challenges you will face as you begin or continue your journey, and it is unique because you must define yourself in a world that is as undefined, uncertain and chaotic as I can remember in my 40 years of service,” said Keynote Speaker Gen. Vincent Stewart, an APUS Board of Trustee member. “You are about to embark upon or return to a world that will demand your commitment, your intellect, your engagement and the full application of what you’ve learned during this part of your journey.”
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Review: How a mini-navy was pivotal to Revolutionary success

“The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who Shaped the County, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware,” by Patrick K. O’Donnell (Atlantic Monthly Press) Little has been written about the Marblehead mariners and their pivotal role in the American revolution – until now. Author Patrick K. O’Donnell has turned...
Traveltheeasterner.org

America’s National Parks

With the weather warming up as summer rounds the bend, many students are getting back outside to soak up the rays before finals. Also, as the country begins to reopen its metaphorical doors, many might be ready to make extravagant summer plans again. Road trips have always been a popular...