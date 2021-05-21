newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. Jews have widely differing views on Israel

By Justin Nortey
Pew Research Center
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael, the world’s only Jewish-majority country, is a subject of special concern to many Jews in the United States. Caring about Israel is “essential” to what being Jewish means to 45% of U.S. Jewish adults, and an additional 37% say it is “important, but not essential,” according to a new Pew Research Center survey that was fielded from Nov. 19, 2019, to June 3, 2020 – well before the latest surge of violence in the region. Just 16% of U.S. Jewish adults say that caring about Israel is “not important” to their Jewish identity.

www.pewresearch.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Jews#Palestinians#Pew Research Center#Jewish Americans#The Census Bureau#The Democratic Party#Israeli#Republican#Reconstructionist#Humanistic Judaism#Reform Jews#U S Embassy#Bds#Westat#American Judaism#Conservative Jews#U S Jews Ages#U S Jewish Adults#Younger Jews#Jewish Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
Related
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Sunday Morning the Jews Returned to Temple Mount Despite Gafni’s Disapproval

After a month during which Muslims demonstrated their spirituality through violent rioting and throwing stones at police on the Temple Mount and inside their Al Aqsa mosque, on Sunday morning, the Jews were allowed to ascend to our most sacred place on the planet. Jews have been barred from the holy site for 19 days because Israeli Police were afraid of agitating the Muslim mobs even more. Turns out the role of the Jewish police is to appease gentile lawbreakers. Good to know.
Middle EastFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Why does the left seemingly hate Israel?

With more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that “The Squad,” Black Lives Matter, the shock troops of antifa, and woke institutions such as academia and the media are now unapologetically anti-Israel. They are also terrified that anti-Israelism is becoming synonymous with rank anti-Semitism. And soon, the Democratic Party will end up as disdained as the British Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
Middle EastEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Israel and Palestine no apartheid

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize — and isolate...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Europe: Anti-Israel Protests Descend into Antisemitism

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in cities across Europe have descended into unrestrained orgies of anti-Semitism after protesters opposed to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip openly called for the destruction of Israel and death to Jews. The protesters, numbering in the tens-to-the-hundreds of thousands, include a hodgepodge of anarchists, hard-left anti-Israel...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Gaza truce holds as Israel admits Jewish visitors to flashpoint site

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire held into a third day on Sunday as Israeli police admitted Jewish visitors to a contested Jerusalem holy site where earlier confrontations with Palestinian protesters helped to ignite the cross-border Gaza fighting. Police reported no unusual incidents at the al-Aqsa mosque compound - one of Islam's holiest...
Middle EastThe New Yorker

A Liberal Zionist’s Move to the Left on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the fights over the future of Israel and Palestine, in which enmities are often understood to be both ancient and eternal, Peter Beinart is the rare figure to have come unstuck. Having made his name as a stalwart of liberal Zionism and a prominent center-left supporter of the Iraq War, both as an editor of The New Republic and a familiar face on cable news, Beinart has spent much of the past decade reconsidering those positions. Last summer, he made a clean break. “The painful truth is that the project to which liberal Zionists like myself have devoted ourselves for decades—a state for Palestinians separated from a state for Jews—has failed,” Beinart wrote, in a long essay for Jewish Currents. He called on interested parties to work toward a single state in the Middle East that would protect the rights of Israeli Jews and Palestinians alike. On May 11th, as violence escalated in Israel and Gaza, Beinart published a second essay, arguing that the Jewish right to return home should also apply to Palestinians. “If Palestinians have no right to return to their homeland,” he wrote, “neither do we.” Two days later, Rashida Tlaib, the left-wing Palestinian congresswoman, quoted Beinart when she led several of her progressive colleagues to the floor of the House to denounce Israel’s latest actions. No one involved in these debates missed the implication: the most influential liberal Zionist of his generation no longer believed in an exclusively Jewish state in the Middle East. Peter Beinart had switched sides.
Middle EastThe Guardian

From the river to the sea, Jews and Arabs must forge a shared future

‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” runs a Palestinian slogan. Originally a call for a secular state in historic Palestine between the river Jordan and the Mediterranean, it soon became a sectarian slogan, deeply inflected by antisemitism. In the hands of Hamas, it is a call for the driving out of all Jews from the region; at best, a demand for ethnic cleansing, at worst for genocide.
Middle EastSeattle Times

Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem’s walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames. Israelis saw the chaos ripple...
Religionlawrentian.com

Polarity^2: Stop debating Zionism and anti-Zionism

The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
U.S. Politicskasu.org

Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

Americans' views on the plight of Palestinians are shifting. While the majority of Americans still sympathize with Israel, a Gallup poll taken before the most recent fighting shows a small but growing number of people believe the U.S. should put more pressure on Israel, and those people feel more favorable to the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. political debate over Israel since the latest conflict began has changed notably. To help understand American sentiments on the topic, we're joined by Peter Beinart, editor at large of Jewish Currents. Welcome to the program.
Middle EastWIBC.com

Israeli PM Says Objectives Met In Gaza As Ceasefire Holds

JERUSALEM — A delicate ceasefire appears to still be holding in the Middle East with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting all objectives have been met “extraordinarily” in Gaza. This, after more than a week of fighting that left well over 200 Palestinians and at least 13 Israelis dead. Netanyahu...
ReligionNew York Post

Netanyahu’s son recirculates footage of Palestinians celebrating 9/11 attacks

Palestinians took to the streets with dancing and cheers immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks recently recirculated footage shows. The video was shared on Twitter earlier this week by Yair Netanyahu — the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — where it has slowly gathered steam. “The V sign...
Middle Eastnaked capitalism

The War That Israel Lost

Yves here. The Israel-Palestine ceasefire is reportedly holding, despite skirmishes…which makes me wonder if this is merely a de-escalation under different branding. That would still be progress but much more tentative than a ceasefire. This article goes bigger picture and looks at how Israel’s winning of battles is losing it...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
Religioncoloradotimesrecorder.com

The Shomer: Two Jews, Three Opinions…

…An old joke, but it’s actually an effective summary of the nature of Halachic law. The underlying theme here is the idea that everything is truly relative; that nuance, detail and context are crucial to understanding and resolving conflict. Sadly, Western media is devoid of any of that when it...