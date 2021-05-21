newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

20 Million Africans Are Due For Their 2nd COVID Shot. But There's No Supply In Sight

kwit.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 cases surged in Malawi in January, Alinafe Kasiya's family was hit hard. The disease killed his sister — a healthy, gregarious woman who was the heart and soul of their clan — just before her 44th birthday. Then another sister who had cared for the first came down with symptoms. Then Kasiya's 13-year-son got sick while at boarding school. Kasiya wasn't even allowed to visit the boy while he recovered.

www.kwit.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African People#Covid#African Nations#African Countries#Supply#Malawi#Africans#Covid Shot#Serum Institute Of India#Sii#Villagereach#Covax#The African Union#Johnson Johnson#African Populations#Angola#African Governments#June#France#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Country
India
Place
Africa
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

CHENNAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand. Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta to stop giving first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as supply dwindles

Alberta’s remaining supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be used for second doses only as supplies are running thin in the province, confirmed Alberta Health. Tom McMillan, a spokesman for Alberta Health, said there are currently no known shipments of the vaccine scheduled to enter the province, leading the province to shift the remaining supply to be administered to people who have already received an initial dose of AstraZeneca.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Announces New Supply Agreement with Australia for 25 Million Doses of its COVID-19 Vaccine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the government of Australia for 25 million doses. This includes 10 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine against the ancestral strain (mRNA-1273) to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of Moderna’s updated variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Director-General's live speech at Ministerial Meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on access to vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic for the African continent: Challenges to human security in Africa

Your Excellency Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Chair of the Peace and Security Council,. Your Excellency Vice-Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula,. Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Ambassadors, dear colleagues and friends,. I would like to thank the African Union Peace and Security Council for inviting me to take part in this important meeting. I...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Over half of Ontario adults have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over three million doses due by end of May

An update from the province on its vaccination efforts shows the majority of adults have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose. Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced on Wednesday, that over fifty per cent of adult Ontarians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number jumps to 80 per cent or higher for those aged 65 or above.
Donald Trumpbigrapidsnews.com

World Bank allocates $2 billion to fund projects in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The World Bank said Monday it has allocated $2 billion to cash-stripped Sudan as the transitional government has struggled to address the county’s decades-long economic woes. The funds would be used to finance big infrastructure projects along with others to help displaced people over the next 12...
EconomyLight Reading

Safaricom-led consortium passes go in Ethiopia for $850M

State-owned Ethio Telecom no longer has a telecom monopoly in Ethiopia. In a statement issued by Ministry of Finance and the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) over the weekend, it was revealed that a consortium, dubbed Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) – which includes Safaricom, Vodacom and Vodafone – had settled on an $850 million fee for a nationwide full-service telecommunications service operator license. GPE is expected to kick off with 4G services.
Africatucsonpost.com

EXPLAINER | Why we celebrate Africa Day

Africa Day was first marked over six decades ago. SA's freedom from colonialism and apartheid was one of the key drivers of African unity. This year's theme looks at the importance of culture, heritage and language. Each year, the African Union (AU) commemorates International Africa Day on 25 May. It...
Public Healthrock947.com

Consensus reached for year-end talks on pandemic treaty – South Africa

GENEVA (Reuters) – South Africa said on Tuesday that consensus has been reached to hold a special session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision-making body from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to consider negotiating a new international treaty on pandemic preparedness. South Africa’s delegation, speaking on behalf of 26...
WorldInternational Business Times

UN Chief Declares 'War' On Covid As India Toll Tops 300,000 Dead

The UN on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States on Monday advised its citizens against travelling there. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Oxygen shortages threaten ‘total collapse’ of dozens of health systems

Dozens of countries are facing severe oxygen shortages because of surging Covid-19 cases, threatening the “total collapse” of health systems. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism analysed data provided by the Every Breath Counts Coalition, the NGO Path and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to find the countries most at risk of running out of oxygen. It also studied data on global vaccination rates.
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

How an African Island Became the World's COVID Conspiracy Capital

“This is way too permanent to be just a COVID escape,” said Belomorski, who has been in Zanzibar since March 2020. The two Bulgarians are part of a larger collection of foreigners who either got stuck in Zanzibar after the onset of the pandemic or arrived after former president John Magufuli’s assertion Tanzania was COVID-free. The declaration prompted COVID-deniers to leave their stricter home countries and relocate to the island they have nicknamed “the land of the free.”
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Japan authorises AstraZeneca and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan has authorised AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]) and Moderna’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country. Vaxzevria is indicated for active immunisation of people aged 18 years and above for preventing Covid-19. Co-developed by the University of...