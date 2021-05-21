‘Quality Wins’: TV Studio Chiefs on Navigating a Topsy-Turvy 2021 Pilot Season

The CW has given out series orders to the DC project “Naomi” and “All American: Homecoming,” a spinoff of the high school football drama “All American.”. In addition, the network has decided to rework its pilot for “Powerpuff,” a live-action followup to the animated series “The Powerpuff Girls.” The show’s four leads — Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison — remain attached to the project, as does the remainder of the cast and the creative team behind the show. The network will film a new pilot for the series off-cycle. The show generated significant interest from the time it was first reported as being in development and was seen as a strong contender for a pickup going into pilot season.