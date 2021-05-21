newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Quality Wins’: TV Studio Chiefs on Navigating a Topsy-Turvy 2021 Pilot Season

By Cynthia Littleton, Elaine Low
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 broadcast TV development cycle was unlike any other for the industry’s old-guard networks, and it wasn’t just because of pandemic-related disruptions. This year marked the first time the springtime rituals of pilot season and upfronts week unfolded in network and studio operations that have been radically restructured to position programming, marketing and distribution operations for a future driven by mammoth streaming platforms.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Dungey
Person
Dick Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Disney Tv#Game Programming#Primetime Television#Streaming Tv#Pilot Season#Network Television#Turner#Congloms#Paramount Plus#Cbs Studios#Peacock#Disney Television Studios#Abc Signature#Disney Tv Studios#Covid#20th Tv#Abc Entertainment#Ip#Wbtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYNewsday

NBC picks up new 'Law & Order' series, 'For the Defense'

Producer Dick Wolf, who recently expanded his venerable drama franchise "Law & Order" with "Law & Order: Organized Crime," has received a straight-to-series order for yet another: "Law & Order: For the Defense." NBC announced Monday that the upcoming series would focus on a law firm specializing in criminal defense,...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

On the Bubble 2021: Which Broadcast TV Shows Will Be Canceled and Which Will Be Renewed?

After getting back to a certain level of normalcy a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing more certain now than ever for broadcast networks: April TV ratings bring May cancellations and last-minute renewals, too. But in the “new normal” that the coronavirus has delivered us over the 2020-2021 season, there’s more uncertainty about which broadcast shows will stay and which will go than in years past.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

IMDb TV Orders Dick Wolf Crime Drama, Series With Luke Bryan and Jeff Lewis

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free-streaming video service, has ratcheted up its spending on original content — and more broadly, the e-commerce giant is trying to make the case to Madison Avenue that it has amassed a huge audience for ad-supported video content. At Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation for advertisers Monday, IMDb...
TV SeriesNewsday

NBC touts Renée Zellweger drama, 'Law & Order' for 2021-22 season

Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by "Dateline NBC." The two-time Oscar winner's role in NBC's "The Thing About Pam" is a sign of how broadcast networks are banking on eye-catching names and familiar stories to draw viewers in a TV universe increasingly packed with new streaming services.
TV Seriesheraldmailmedia.com

IMDb TV Orders New Dick Wolf Drama ‘On Call’

Dick Wolf is adding a new half-hour drama to his roster. IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has ordered On Call, a new series from the man behind the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises on NBC and the FBI one over on CBS. This new series, from...
TV SeriesEW.com

NBC adds another Law & Order to fall schedule

Mega-producer Dick Wolf will have two full nights of programming on NBC this fall while Ariana Grande will become the latest singer-celebrity to coach the 21st cycle of The Voice, the network announced Friday. The 2021-22 TV season will also mark the end of the NBC series This Is Us...
New York City, NYTVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Looks like Law and Order‘s El and Liv will have a lot more time to sort out their troubled friendship: The SVU spinoff Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned. The series follows Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler in his work with a New York City...
TV SeriesNewsTimes

NBC's Fall Schedule Heavy on Drama With Two Nights of Dick Wolf Shows

NBC unveiled a 2021-2022 fall season lineup that will feature a stack of “Law & Order” series on Thursdays — giving producer Dick Wolf two full nights of shows on the schedule — as the network courts audiences with dependable procedurals and nary a comedy until mid-season. Thursday nights this...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Law & Order Has Announced Another New Spinoff Called ‘For The Defense’

Good news, Law & Order fans! A new spinoff has been announced to be coming to the franchise called “For the Defense.”. The NBC spinoff is set to dive into the criminal defense system. Law & Order universe creator Dick Wolf’s announcement of the spinoff is the latest new installment to follow Organized Crime, which marked the return of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.
TV SeriesPosted by
Oxygen

Can't Get Enough 'Law And Order'? Good News: A Brand New Spinoff Is Coming Soon

The hit franchise, which debuted in 1990 and includes various series, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the new "Law & Order: Organized Crime," recently announced it'll be adding another spinoff to the mix. And this time, it won't be about putting criminals behind bars — instead, in an intriguing twist, it will put viewers at the defense attorney's table as they work to clear their clients' names.
TV SeriesPopculture

New 'Law & Order' Spinoff Gets Series Order at NBC

Yet another Law & Order spinoff is making its way to NBC. On Monday, Deadline reported that NBC gave a straight-to-series order for Law & Order: For the Defense. The show was created by Dick Wolf, who is also the creator behind Law & Order, which initially premiered in 1990, and its many spinoffs including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and, most recently, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV Seriesnexttv.com

NBC Shares 2021-2022 Schedule

NBC has shared its 2021-2022 schedule, which sees a second season pickup of Law & Order: Organized Crime and the sixth and final season of This Is Us starting in the mid season. Dick Wolf is all over the schedule, with his Chicago dramas on Wednesdays and a Law & Order trio on Thursdays.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order’ Universe Expands Further with New Spin-Off ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’

On Monday, NBC added an eighth installment in their sprawling Law & Order universe with spin-off Law & Order: For the Defense ordered straight-to-series at the network. Entertainment Weekly provided the official description of Law & Order’s latest spin-off about a criminal defense law firm: “the series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Boss Dick Wolf Gets Another New Series at NBC

As if two entire nights of his productions were not enough, Law & Order and One Chicago mastermind Dick Wolf will produce another series for NBC during the 2021-2022 television season. LA Fire and Rescue is similar to Chicago Fire, except it will follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who fight massive wildfires every year. The series will debut during the 2021-2022 midseason, meaning it will likely not air until sometime next year.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

The Finales of Long-Running Sitcoms 'Last Man Standing' and 'Mom' Signal the End of a TV Era

As long-running multicam sitcoms “Last Man Standing” and “Mom” wrap up their runs this month, it might very well also be the end of another chapter in TV history. Even as the broadcast networks prepare to order a crop of new series and announce their fall schedules next week, the idea that a new sitcom might make it to the once-vaunted threshold of 100 episodes — let alone more than that — seems antiquated.
NFLwnypapers.com

NBC looks to reunite with 'Law & Order,' 'Night Court'

NBC’s straight-to-series order takes an inside look at a criminal defense firm. The most successful brand in television history is expanding on its already impressive legacy with NBC’s straight-to-series order of “Law & Order: For the Defense.”. From two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, creator of the "Law & Order"...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Naomi,’ ‘All American’ Spinoff Ordered at CW, ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot to Get Re-Worked Off-Cycle

The CW has given out series orders to the DC project “Naomi” and “All American: Homecoming,” a spinoff of the high school football drama “All American.”. In addition, the network has decided to rework its pilot for “Powerpuff,” a live-action followup to the animated series “The Powerpuff Girls.” The show’s four leads — Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison — remain attached to the project, as does the remainder of the cast and the creative team behind the show. The network will film a new pilot for the series off-cycle. The show generated significant interest from the time it was first reported as being in development and was seen as a strong contender for a pickup going into pilot season.
Los Angeles County, CAprogramminginsider.com

NBC Announces 2021-22 Schedule: Just 3 New Series, All Dramas, This Fall

With no comedies on its primetime line-up for the first time since 1948, NBC has announced just three new series, all dramas, for this fall. The new dramas are “Ordinary Joe”, which is centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever; “La Brea,” which follows the aftermath of a massive sinkhole that opens in Los Angeles revealing a mysterious primeval land; and “Law & Order: For the Defense,” the latest spinoff in the veteran franchise puts lawyers under the microscope.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

For Life: TV Series Cancelled; No Season Three on ABC, But…

It looks like Aaron’s journey likely won’t continue into the 2021-22 television season. The For Life series has been cancelled so, there won’t be a third season — at least not on ABC. Airing on Wednesday nights, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright...