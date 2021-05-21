‘Quality Wins’: TV Studio Chiefs on Navigating a Topsy-Turvy 2021 Pilot Season
The 2021 broadcast TV development cycle was unlike any other for the industry’s old-guard networks, and it wasn’t just because of pandemic-related disruptions. This year marked the first time the springtime rituals of pilot season and upfronts week unfolded in network and studio operations that have been radically restructured to position programming, marketing and distribution operations for a future driven by mammoth streaming platforms.variety.com