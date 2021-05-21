newsbreak-logo
Ocala, FL

$20 million hotel set for On Top of the World

Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 4 days ago
A new 125-room hotel will soon break ground just outside the entrance to On Top of The World on State Road 200. The $20 million TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be developed by HDG Hotels, according to a press release by the Ocala-based hotel group. The company hopes to break...

Ocala Gazette

ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

