Dolphin taken into rehabilitation dies despite rescue efforts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than $111 million is coming to the panhandle for Hurricane Michael relief from the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop Thursday morning in Panama City Beach to make the announcement. He said 22 communities in our area will be awarded the money through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program. The program is designed to provide funding for local governments to rebuild and harden infrastructure to prevent or reduce losses from future disasters.