Dolphin taken into rehabilitation dies despite rescue efforts
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In spite of rescue efforts, the stranded dolphin that was taken into rehabilitation at Gulf World Marine Institute died Wednesday night. Staff at the institute say the 350-pound dolphin succumbed to her illnesses overnight. They say stranded marine animals are usually in worse shape than they appear. The institute conducted a full necropsy on the bottlenose and sent samples to labs for analysis.www.wjhg.com