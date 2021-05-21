newsbreak-logo
Gulf County, FL

Dolphin taken into rehabilitation dies despite rescue efforts

By Nikki Sheaks
WJHG-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In spite of rescue efforts, the stranded dolphin that was taken into rehabilitation at Gulf World Marine Institute died Wednesday night. Staff at the institute say the 350-pound dolphin succumbed to her illnesses overnight. They say stranded marine animals are usually in worse shape than they appear. The institute conducted a full necropsy on the bottlenose and sent samples to labs for analysis.

