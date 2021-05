I had been warned repeatedly that the second COVID-19 vaccination was rough when compared to the first one. In my normal devil may care, you don't know what you're talking about fashion, I completely ignored the warnings and I'm paying the price for that now. One of these days I'll learn my lesson and actually listen to what other people are saying, especially if they have some experience. We've all heard the horror stories of people getting really sick after their second injection, but I thought "Well, that won't happen to me." WRONG!