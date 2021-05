Han Sikkens and Lucky Khera share wins in the opening Trofeo Pirelli races of the season, with Graham de Zille winning both races in the Coppa Shell. Trofeo Pirelli. Rain forced the drivers onto wets whilst the cars were on the grid minutes before the start of the race. Due to standing water on several corners, the Safety Car was deployed just before the half-way point and, after a thrilling re-start, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) successfully managed to re-take his position from John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), but was unable to catch Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) for the win. Dhillon kept the fast-paced Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) behind him to secure the final step on the podium.