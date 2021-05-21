European Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM
European Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM. Luke Greenbank set his second British 200 back record of the day when he went 1:54.43 in the semi finals as he leads the qualifiers in tomorrow's final while France's Marie Wattel and Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko lead the women's 100 free and 200 IM respectively.