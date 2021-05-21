newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

European Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM. Luke Greenbank set his second British 200 back record of the day when he went 1:54.43 in the semi finals as he leads the qualifiers in tomorrow’s final while France’s Marie Wattel and Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko lead the women’s 100 free and 200 IM respectively.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Anderson
Person
Sara Franceschi
Person
Femke Heemskerk
Person
Ranomi Kromowidjojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Day 5#Swimming#Semis#Glasgow#World Champion#The Bronze#France#Italy#Greenbank#British#Continental#Dutch#Breast Peaty#Fina#Israel#Manchester#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

The day 5 prelims docket includes events such as the men's 50 breast, women's 100 free, men's 800, women's 200 IM, men's 200 back, and women's 4x200 free. Current photo via Alfredo Falcone - LaPresse. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest,...
Worldswimswam.com

Russia Dominates on the 5th Day of European Championships Diving Competition

Russia swept the gold medals on the fifth day of diving competition, being led on the men's 3m springboard by Evgenii Kuznetzov. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Monday, May 10th – Sunday, May 23rd. Budapest, Hungary. Artistic – Diving – Open Water – Swimming. On...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

McKeown Looks To End Sydney Open With 200 IM/50 Back Double

LCM (50m) Continuing her siege of spectacular swims, 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown snagged two top seeds on the penultimate day of action at this 2021 Sydney Open. Claiming the pole position in both the women’s 200m IM and 50m back, the USC Spartan clocked respective night prelim efforts of 2:12.99 and 27.46 just one event apart.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

16 Saal Ki Benedetta Pilato Ne 50 Breaststroke Me Bnaya New World Record

Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Italy ki Benedetta Pilato ne 29.30 ki timing ke saath women long course 50 breaststroke k world record ko lower kiya. Aisa karne ke saath hi unhone Lilly King ke former mark 29.40 me 0.10 seconds shave kiya. Is swim ke saath unhone World Junior, European Junior, Italian, aur European Championships record bhi break kiya.
SportsSwimInfo

FLASH European Championships: Kolesnikov Lowers 50 Back WR To 23.80

Kliment Kolesnikov lowered his own 50 back world record for the second time in as many days as he went 23.80 at the European Championships. The Russian had first set a global mark of 24.00 at the 2018 Europeans in Glasgow, a time he reduced to 23.93 in Monday’s semi-finals.
Sportsswimswam.com

Hugo Gonzalez Breaks Down 100 Back (Silver)/200 IM (Gold) Day 4 Finals Session

Hugo Gonzalez continues to perform unbelievably in Budapest, closing in a scintillating 27.76 to win the men’s 200 IM in a time of 1:56.76. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am...
Worldolympics.com

China, Great Britain, and Netherlands on form at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne

The Rotsee regatta course saw a thrilling last race as Great Britain's eight edged out the German crew by just three hundredth's of a second. It was a showdown of the British Olympic champions versus the German World champions, and the two boats didn't disappoint, powering along, side-by-side, stroke-for-stroke right to the line where Britain took it by a fraction.
SportsSlowtwitch.com

Spirig Outruns Lisbon World Cup Field

Looking strong and fast as ever at age 39, mother of three Nicola Spirig looks primed for another medal in her fifth Olympic triathlon after impressive performance at the Lisbon World Cup. Unperturbed after a 30th place swim that left her 30 seconds behind swim leader Summer Rappaport, Spirig advanced...
Sportsolympics.com

Nicola Spirig coasts to victory at Lisbon World Triathlon Cup

London 2012 Olympic Games champion Nicola Spirig topped a successful weekend with the Swiss star racing to victory in the elite women’s race at the Lisbon World Triathlon Cup on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist showed her class in the individual race beating a quality field finishing in a time...
Hockeydiebytheblade.com

2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Canada Loses, Again

Slovakia won yet again on Monday in 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships action, while Canada is still searching for their first win after falling to Germany, dropping them to 0-3 in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, the United States is off until Tuesday - but they’ve added a new goaltender. Drew Commesso, who spent this past season with Boston University and who has previously played with USA Hockey at various levels, will join the team. Commesso, a 2020 draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks replaces Anthony Stolarz, who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to an injury sustained in Sunday’s win.
Sportsteamusa.org

Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Overcomes Sloppy Conditions To Win Diamond League Opener

Sam Kendricks competes in the pole vault during the Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games on July 9, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and Armand Duplantis have one of the best back-and-forth rivalries in track and field right now, and this summer is likely to feature a major showdown between the two at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Cyclinginsidethegames.biz

Campenaerts wins stage 15 from breakaway at Giro d'Italia

Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts won stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia from a breakaway in Gorizia with Colombia’s Egan Bernal remaining in the race lead. The 147-kilometre stage from Grado to Gorizia began in dramatic circumstances after a major crash inside the opening five kilometres. Race organisers were forced to neutralise...
Cyclingtriathlon.org

Nicola Spirig strikes again in Lisbon

The weekend has proven to be fruitful for two times Olympic medallist Nicola Spirig. After claiming the bronze medal this Friday in the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic qualification event in Lisbon, and securing that the Swiss team will be at the Tokyo Olympics, 48 hours later the Swiss claimed the victory in the World Cup, storming an star-stacked field with another showcase of horse power on the bike.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Greenbank Lowers Hours-Old British National 200 Back Record

Luke Greenbank did it again, breaking his own hours-old British national record in the men's 200m backstroke for top seed here in Budapest. Archive photo via British Swimming. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at 6:00 pm local. Great Britain’s...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas captures Lyon title

No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece won his second ATP Tour title of the season and seventh of his career Sunday with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon final in France. Tsitsipas, 22, struck seven aces and saved all...
Sportstriathlonmagazine.ca

Kretz blasts to top finish at World Triathlon Cup Lisbon

Amelie Kretz might have been frustrated with Triathlon Canada’s approach to Friday’s Mixed Team Relay competition that will make her journey to the Olympics more of a challenge, but she put that energy to good use today with a sixth-place finish at the World Triathlon Cup Lisbon. Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig took the race in impressive style, setting up another Olympic run where she’ll once again be one to watch.