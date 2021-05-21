newsbreak-logo
Federal judge will allow Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating

By Morgan Benth
WIFR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal Judge James Boasberg has denied the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline. This opinion will allow for oil to continue to flow through the pipeline while further environmental review continues, despite earlier rulings from the court that vacated the pipeline’s permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe and ordered its operations to halt until an Environmental Impact Statement could be finished.

www.wifr.com
