Real Estate

5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 5/21/21

By Marc Rapport
Posted by 
Millionacres
Millionacres
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our...

Real Estatealbuquerqueexpress.com

CBRE Commences Marketing Launch to Monetize a Portion of CIBT's Real Estate Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that CBRE Limited ('CBRE'), a leading Canadian real estate brokerage and the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally, has formally started its marketing campaign to exclusively list for sale six highly desirable GEC® rental buildings.
Real EstateTimes Union

Client-Focused Residential Real Estate Brokerage Expands to Phoenix

PHOENIX (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Nest Realty, an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage, has expanded into the Phoenix market. Local long-time real estate agent, Jono Friedland, has opened the company’s first office west of the Mississippi, with Phoenix being a prime focus as the brokerage grows. “Phoenix is the hottest...
Phoenix, AZazbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 05-25-21

Tides Equities purchased Terrace Park Apartments, a 213-unit value-add apartment complex at 8130 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, for $37.86M, from Western Wealth Capital. NorthMarq’s Phoenix investment sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson, and Ryan Boyle brokered the sale. 2. Taylor Morrison bought 165.78 acres of land...
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Real Estate Breaks Chapter 11 Lull

(Bloomberg)—The real estate sector last week broke a short-lived lull in U.S. bankruptcy court filings, with two companies seeking protection from creditors. Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. -- a real estate investment trust that owns about 100 hotels across the U.S. -- entered Chapter 11 protection last week with a plan to hand control to a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate. Synrgo Inc., which handles document recording for real estate sales, also filed for bankruptcy last week in California amid a dispute with a key lender.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerging Real Estate Investment Trends: The Future of Blockchain And Real Estate Tokenization

While the world has gone largely digital, certain financial markets remain archaic for managing, buying, and selling assets. This is especially true in the real estate marketplace that continues to use manual and time-consuming methods for acquiring, administering, and trading assets. As such a result, the real estate sector is very illiquid and inaccessible to most of society. Yes, this represents an inefficient market, but this manually intensive infrastructure also provides for a “technology intervention.” In short, by using blockchain technology and issuing real estate assets on a distributed ledger (also commonly known as tokenization), the real estate investment market could automate middleman processes, increase liquidity, lower capital requirements for investment and improve transparency... a true democratization of real estate. This, in turn, could lower the expenses of real estate issuers and broaden the universe of potential investors. As such, real estate is an industry ripe for tokenization.
MLSSFGate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Launches New International Real Estate Website and Syndication Service Powered by Constellation1

This relationship marks the entry of Constellation1 into international real estate services. Constellation1, a leading provider of real estate technology and data services for brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across North America, has been selected by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, to provide its international real estate website solution and robust syndication services. This relationship marks entry into international real estate services for Constellation1.
Real EstateInman.com

‘A 3-day real estate power palooza!’

For three days in June, real estate agents, brokers, and owners will log in from around the country — and the world — to hear from the leading voices of the industry. Ryan Schneider from Realogy. Clelia Peters from Warburg Realty. Robert Reffkin from Compass. Austin Allison from Pacaso. Stephanie...
Real Estateetftrends.com

How Mortgage REITs Keep the Dividends Flowing

Mortgage REITs, or mREITs, have historically exhibited high dividend yields, making them an appealing segment of real estate for investors comfortable with risk. For example, the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) has currently offers a 6.85% yield, the second-highest of any real estate ETF. The iShares Mortgage Real...
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

Capital Flows to Private Equity Real Estate Funds Remain Lackluster

Investor capital is moving off the sidelines and back into private equity real estate funds, but the rebound is not as big as many had hoped. According to Preqin, the aggregate capital raised for 2020 dropped 22.5 percent to $141 billion. That decline is not surprising given the events of the pandemic. Although fundraising improved in first quarter, capital flows remain subpar compared to pre-pandemic levels. The $33.74 billion in aggregate capital raised for private equity real estate funds in first quarter is down 11.8 percent year-over-year and 36.2 percent below the $52.9 billion raised in first quarter 2019.
Marin County, CAMercury News

58% over asking? Deal. Marin real estate market roars on

Even in the trench warfare of Marin County home sales, the battle of 116 Blackfield Drive stands apart. The Tiburon property, a modest 1,305-square-foot home with a single bathroom, was listed at $1.298 million in late March. On the April 1 offer deadline, the property got 18 bids and sold for $2.057 million — or 58% over asking price, said Liz McCarthy, the seller’s agent.
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

These 3 REITS Are Overvalued Right Now

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Real EstateSouth Bend Tribune

Ask Dave: Even real estate investors need advice

Q. I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question, I’m debt-free. I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think?. — George. A. You’re in pretty good shape financially, and...