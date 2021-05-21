newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Judge recommends denial of city’s request to pause new jail construction

By Nicholas Chrastil
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
The city of New Orleans should not be allowed to halt work on a controversial new jail facility — known as Phase III — pending an appeal of a federal court order to build it, a federal magistrate judge recommended in a Thursday court filing. Meanwhile, at a virtual community meeting and presentation from the facility’s architects on Thursday evening, community members expressed their opposition to the new building.

The Lens is the New Orleans area's first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

