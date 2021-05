Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You're in a pinch and desperately need a hair refresh. Perhaps you're fresh out of a workout and don't have time for a full rinse and style. Or you need to tend to your scalp between styling appointments for braids. Or maybe you've just decided to skip wash day, and need to pull your look together in the meantime. What are you going to reach for? Dry shampoo seems to be the obvious bet.