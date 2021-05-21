Nixa nets two late goals en route to Class 4 District 11 title

Things didn’t come easy, but the Lebanon High School baseball team defeated two Christian County schools during the week with wins over Ozark on Tuesday and Nixa on Thursday at home to cap off their regular season. In a 1-0 shutout win over the Tigers, senior John Greenwood and Ozark’s Brody Baumann had a pitching duel for the ages. Greenwood went all seven innings, allowed zero runs, just two hits, and struck six Tigers out in the contest. Baumann pitched six innings, allowed one run on four hits, and struck out three. “We’ve talked to John about not trying to overpower people and not be a strikeout guy,” head coach Dustin Young said. “We want him to pitch to contact, and he has bought into that. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.