Dorothy "Dotty" (Mott) Massicotte
Dorothy “Dotty” (Mott) Massicotte, 67, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. She was the wife of Steven P. Massicotte. Dorothy was born in Bath, Maine, on Aug. 1, 1953, the daughter of Anna (Davis) Mott and the late Donald W. Mott, Sr. Her family moved from Maine to Meriden when she was 10 and lived in Wolcott and then Bristol after marrying Steve. She worked as a dedicated and caring CNA for many years in several area nursing homes. She was very talented and creative at sewing and loved to dance. She had a huge heart and always cared for others over herself.www.bristolpress.com