Bristol, CT

Lorraine M. Connole

Bristol Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorraine M. Connole, 72, of Bloomfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born on May 4, 1949 in Bristol, daughter of the late Vincent and Helen (Zalaski) Dolecki. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She loved to be around people being social and was very generous with her time, especially when it came to her family. She was a devoted grandmother who loved her grandchildren very much and could often be found at their school and sporting events supporting them and their interests. She enjoyed being in the flower garden when she could and loved the holidays with all the excitement and decoration that comes with it. Christmas was a particular favorite of hers. Later in life she took an interest in puzzles, playing bingo, and became an avid reader.

