Teddy (Jon) Minella, 81 of Naples Florida passed away at his home after a long illness on May 19, 2021. Teddy was born on September 29, 1939 in Bristol CT. He served in the Navy and after receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Bristol where he worked for his father Tony at Minellas's Meat Market. He became a Bristol Police Officer along with his lifelong friend Dick Laviero. He went on to own a restaurant and construction company in Plantsville CT with his beloved wife Carol. Teddy lived a very full life as he loved to travel, play golf and was an avid sports enthusiast. However, there was nothing in his life that he loved more than his family, his wife Carol, daughter Sheri, son-in-law Rich and his beloved grandchildren Nicholas and Taylor. Teddy was pre-deceased by his father Anthony Minella, mother Cecilia Minella, sister Antonia (Minella) Miades and brother James Minella. He is surived by his wife Carol Minella, daughter Sherilyn (Minella) Dombroski, son-in-law Richard Dombroski, his grandchildren Nicholas and Taylor Dombroski, his brother David Minella and wife Peggy his sister Mary Minella and sister-in-law Elizabeth Minella. He is also surived by several nieces and nephews including Tony and Marc Minella, Michael Minella, Leslie and Jason Miades and Curtis Markey. A celebration of his life is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Lung Association.