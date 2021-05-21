10 spine surgeons to know
A surgeon who used a novel technique on a spine patient last month and nine more spine surgeons to know:. Juan Alzate, MD. The American Center for Spine & Neurosurgery (Libertyville, Ill.). Dr. Alzate graduated with honors from the Universided Del Valle Medical School in Colombia and completed a neurosurgery residency at New York City-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His specialities include minimally invasive spine surgery and endoscopic cranial-based surgery.www.beckersspine.com