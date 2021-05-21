10 spine surgeons to know

Joseph Weinstein, DO, is a spine and orthopedic surgeon at Comprehensive Orthopedic & Spine Care in New York City. Dr. Weinstein, medical director of the center, has expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery, computer-assisted spine surgery and motion-preserving procedures. During his residency at Manhasset, N.Y.-based Northwell Health System, he was chief resident. He received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glen Head.