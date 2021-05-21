newsbreak-logo
Health Services

10 spine surgeons to know

By Carly Behm
beckersspine.com
 4 days ago

A surgeon who used a novel technique on a spine patient last month and nine more spine surgeons to know:. Juan Alzate, MD. The American Center for Spine & Neurosurgery (Libertyville, Ill.). Dr. Alzate graduated with honors from the Universided Del Valle Medical School in Colombia and completed a neurosurgery residency at New York City-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His specialities include minimally invasive spine surgery and endoscopic cranial-based surgery.

beckersspine.com

Which spine surgeries are becoming more prevalent at ASCs?

Spine and orthopedic procedures once considered complex — and often requiring days of recovery in the hospital — are now being performed at ASCs, with patients going home the same day. Over the past decade, spinal fusions, disc replacements and total joint replacements have been among the orthopedic procedures that...
beckersspine.com

How outpatient migration is driving change in spine surgery

From joint-venture partnerships to innovation in spine technology and the evolution of value-based care, six surgeons discuss how outpatient migration will affect the specialty. Note: Responses are lightly edited for style and clarity. Brian Gill, MD. Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha): Spine care will continue to evolve over the next five...
beckersspine.com

Know your goals; know your worth: 5 surgeons' advice on hospital contracts

Key considerations for spine and orthopedic surgeons looking into hospital contracts include evaluating financial worth and shared values. Here's what five spine and orthopedic surgeons advise regarding hospital contracts:. Note: Responses were edited for style and clarity. Alen Nourian, MD. Solo practitioner spine surgeon in California: There are several key...
beckersspine.com

Healthgrades' 100 hospitals for Spine Surgery Excellence Awards

Healthgrades releases its 2021 America's Best Hospitals lists and named the best hospitals for 16 service lines. Healthgrades measured hospital performance based on patient outcomes, taking into account risk factors including age, gender and medical condition. Read more on methodology here. Here are the hospitals that received a Specialty Excellence...
seattlemag.com

Top Doctors 2021: From Engineer To Heart Surgeon

This story is featured in the May/June issue of Seattle magazine. Subscribe here to access the print edition. Name: Robert Binford, M.D. Practice and Hospital Affiliation: Cardiothoracic surgery, Overlake Clinics; Overlake Medical Center. Why did you pick your specialty? I am originally an aerospace engineer with aspirations of becoming a...
beckersspine.com

Spine surgeon leader to know: Joseph Weinstein of Comprehensive Orthopedic & Spine Care

Joseph Weinstein, DO, is a spine and orthopedic surgeon at Comprehensive Orthopedic & Spine Care in New York City. Dr. Weinstein, medical director of the center, has expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery, computer-assisted spine surgery and motion-preserving procedures. During his residency at Manhasset, N.Y.-based Northwell Health System, he was chief resident. He received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glen Head.
WNDU

Medical Moment: The future of spine surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you heard about ultra-minimally invasive surgery?. More on a new option for spine surgery, in today’s Medical Moment. This year, 1.6 million Americans will have spinal surgery for numerous conditions. But now, Martie Salt has the details from one of the few surgeons in...
businessjournaldaily.com

Orthopedic Surgeon Picha Joins Ohio Pain & Rehab

WARREN, Ohio – Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation, a chiropractic and physical therapy center, is welcoming, Dr. Brad Picha, an orthopedic surgeon, to its medical team. Picha is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He specializes in both operative and non-operative conditions of the spine as well as general orthopedics.
Times News

LVHN pioneers robotic guidance spine surgery

Lehigh Valley Health Network is first in the region to perform surgery using the Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance Platform. This technology allows surgeons to fully plan a procedure before a patient even arrives to the operating room. During the procedure, the surgeon guides the robot to execute the...
Romesentinel.com

MVHS welcomes new trauma surgeon

Dr. Robert Madlinger has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Surgical Group, where he will serve as the chief of Trauma, Acute Care and Surgical Critical Care, as well as program director for General Surgery. Dr. Madlinger joins MVHS from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Paterson, N.J., where he...
Posted by The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CalvertHealth Welcomes New General Surgeon

Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Ramzi Alami, MD, FACS, FASMBS to its surgical group. Dr. Alami is a leading authority in weight loss surgery, including sleeve gastrectomy, laparoscopic and open gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric banding, having performed more than 2000 operations. He also performs complex […] The post CalvertHealth Welcomes New General Surgeon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Clanton retires

Renowned foot and ankle specialist Thomas Clanton, MD, has retired and appointed a successor. 1. Dr. Clanton, who worked at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., announced his retirement Dec. 31 last year and has completed the transition of his clinical practice to his successor, according to a May 13 news release.
Medscape News

Telemedicine Is Popular Among Mohs Surgeons – for Now

A majority of Mohs surgeons have adopted telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey finds, but only half expressed interest in making it a permanent part of their practices. A variety of factors combine to make it "very difficult for surgeons to make long-term plans for implementing telemedicine in...
perrytribune.com

Podcast from Genesis discusses minimally invasive spine surgery

ZANESVILLE – The latest podcast from Genesis is now available. “Learn about minimally invasive spine surgery” is a conversation with Yasu Harasaki, M.D., fellowship-trained, board-certified neurosurgeon, Genesis Neurology Group. Dr. Harasaki shares the benefits of minimally invasive spine surgery, including faster recovery and less pain medication after surgery. Dr. Harasaki...
metroatlantaceo.com

Alliance Spine and Pain Centers Brings Future of Pain Relief to Dacula

Patients can experience the latest technology and innovation in pain management by visiting the new Dacula location of Alliance Spine and Pain Centers, the largest interventional pain management company in the Southeast. Conveniently located near several local medical practices, Alliance Spine and Pain Centers’ Dacula location will perform minimally invasive procedures in a state-of-the-art facility.
newswatchman.com

Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute Progress On Target

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 20, 2021) – Construction on Adena Health System’s new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) is on schedule for a planned September opening. In anticipation of its opening, the Health System is releasing four behind-the-scenes videos which offer exclusive glimpses into what patients and visitors can expect from the new facility.
beckersasc.com

Dr. Mark McFarland debuts spine navigation system at Virginia hospital

Spine surgeon Mark McFarland, DO, was reportedly the first person to perform an outpatient lumbar fusion in the Peninsula region with Medacta's MySpine patient-specific navigation system. The patient was a 42-year-old woman, and the surgery was done at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Va., according to a...