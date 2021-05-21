Texas Football: What Sam Ehlinger’s contract with the Colts is worth

Sam Ehlinger, Texas Football (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) The deepest draft class that the Texas football program sent off to the NFL in more than three years happened this offseason. Texas had five former players drafted in the 2021 class. That included two day-two picks. Those two day-two picks among Texas Exes were edge rusher Joseph Ossai to the Cincinnati Bengals 69th overall in the third and offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi to the Washington Football Team 51st overall in the second round.