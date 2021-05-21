Biden meets South Korean President as he turns his focus toward East Asia

Floyd family meets with Biden. The AP’s Alexandra Jaffe and Alan Fram report: “The anniversary of George Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment, a time to mark passage of legislation to “root out systemic racism” in the criminal justice system, in the words of President Joe Biden. Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington on Tuesday to mourn with Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorate the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago. … ‘Today is the day that he set the world in a rage’ Floyd’s brother Philonise said, addressing reporters at the Capitol alongside family members, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. ‘We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America any more,’ he said. … Later, family members spent an hour with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.”