Follow all the action as Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening. The meeting between the two rivals was originally scheduled to take place on 2 May, however, it was abandoned after supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in the wake of the Super League scandal. The postponement left United with an almighty fixture backlog and this will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s third game in just five days. For that reason, the head coach fielded a significantly weakened side last time out against Leicester, with the Foxes taking all three points.That result had huge ramifications...