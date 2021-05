I very nearly called in sick today. If I had, you wouldn’t be reading this article, written in the wake of having a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. I didn’t think it would be possible to work given I could barely haul myself to a standing position – I spent all day yesterday in bed; my limbs weighted down like I was being crushed by a vice, my arm dead and aching. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat.That’s despite the fact that I was barely able to catch my breath, let alone be the “on call” parent...