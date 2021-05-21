newsbreak-logo
Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule in turf toe recovery, will take part in offseason team drills, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field and begin offseason team drills next week, they will have Patrick Mahomes out there running the show. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, the Chiefs quarterback is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason turf toe surgery and will take part in practice beginning on Tuesday. That said, Mahomes may not take the full load of starting snaps during these drills, per Teicher, but will do some work over this stretch.

