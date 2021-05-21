Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule in turf toe recovery, will take part in offseason team drills, per report

Among the attractions of Wednesday night’s schedule release was the chance to see when some of this year’s marquee matchups would take place. We learned Tom Brady will return to New England in Week 4, that Matthew Stafford will face off with Jared Goff in Week 7 after the offseason trade featuring both players, and that the Packers will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 9. That game was circled by many early in the offseason, although the reason to watch where it landed changed a bit the last couple of weeks.