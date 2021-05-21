Mid-Peninsula Boys & Girls Club director wins 49ers Foundation grant

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.