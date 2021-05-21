newsbreak-logo
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County officials outline plans to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day

By Rachel Ravina
Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has a full slate of events scheduled to honor the area’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day. “It’s a very somber holiday, and we want you to have a peaceful, and reflectful Memorial Day, and recognize that for a lot of us veterans, we’re remembering our fallen comrades, and just keep that in mind, and be kind to each other like you would any other day,” said Dennis Miller, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Veteran Affairs.

