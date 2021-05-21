newsbreak-logo
Mayor Elorza, Council President Igliozzi, Members of Providence Delegation to the RI General Assembly Announce Introduction of Pension Obligation Bond Authorizing Legislation

 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today joined Council President John Igliozzi (Ward 7) Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, and House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Scott A. Slater to announce the introduction of Senate Bill 0927 and House Bill 6356 to the Rhode Island General Assembly authorizing the City of Providence to issue a 25-year, fixed-rate, Pension Obligation Bond (POB) for an amount not to exceed $850,000.

