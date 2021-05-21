Mayor Elorza, Council President Igliozzi, Members of Providence Delegation to the RI General Assembly Announce Introduction of Pension Obligation Bond Authorizing Legislation

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.