LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 22, 2021. A May 15 article on KTLA reports that more than half of California residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 38% of residents are fully vaccinated. The article also reports on findings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that ranks California 12th in the country for states with the highest percentage of vaccinated residents. Los Angeles-based and board-certified physician Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles welcomes this news, saying as the light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter, people can continue to take advantage of at-home options for doctors on call available for all types of medical needs, including coronavirus testing both at-home and via drive-through.