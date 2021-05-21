Active Tropics, Warm Weekend

The warming trend continues for the Gulf Coast ! A summer preview is expected by early next week as daytime readings get closer to 90 degrees. In the meantime, a strong southeast wind is continuing, along with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We expect rain chances to stay low as the ridging builds into the area. Expect sunny and warm conditions through the weekend. The official start to the tropical season is less than 2 weeks away. However, the first system or systems in the open Atlantic are possible soon: