newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Active Tropics, Warm Weekend

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

The warming trend continues for the Gulf Coast ! A summer preview is expected by early next week as daytime readings get closer to 90 degrees. In the meantime, a strong southeast wind is continuing, along with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We expect rain chances to stay low as the ridging builds into the area. Expect sunny and warm conditions through the weekend. The official start to the tropical season is less than 2 weeks away. However, the first system or systems in the open Atlantic are possible soon:

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Gulf Coast#Tropical Waters#Warm Waters#Coastal Waters#Active Tropics#Warmer Waters#Heavy Rainfall#Area Beaches#Rain Chances#Soils#Gale Force Winds#Daytime Readings#Ongoing River Flooding#Rip Currents#Surface Observations#Portions#Formation Chance#Trend#Bermuda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
NBC News

Four dead in shooting at Ohio apartment

Four people were killed in a shooting at an apartment in West Jefferson, Ohio, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. ET at a complex on Jackson Street, according to NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus. West Jefferson is about 18 miles west of the city. Three of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...