BOSTON (CBS) — Do the Celtics have any shot against the Nets? No, no they do not. Maybe if Jayson Tatum keeps dropping 50 a night, and maybe if Jaylen Brown is given a cool Winter Soldier arm to replace his currently healing wrist, and maybe if Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden miss every shot they take in the upcoming first-round matchup, then maybe the Celtics have a chance. But realistically, they have no real shot at winning the series.