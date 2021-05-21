newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

42,338-SF Shopping Center in San Diego Sells for $16.2Mln

crenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Business Journal CEG Capital Partners has paid $16.2 million, or $382.63/sf, for Convoy Village, a 42,338-square-foot shopping center in San Diego. The local investment and management...

crenews.com
