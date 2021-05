At the gates of a new Monster Hunter Event, in which there will be news about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom has taken stock of the financial results of the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31st. The new hunters game was marketed before that date, so part of the sales has been computed during the aforementioned fiscal year. The title managed to sell 4 million copies in its first three days (more than 6 million today), a figure that has exceeded the expectations of the Japanese.