newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Today's Forum for May 22/23

By Daily Citizen-News
dailycitizen.news
 5 days ago

"Just to follow your logic, does that mean when you, Mitch McConnell and others criticize Biden he must be doing something right? The fact that you see one side as completely right and the other as completely wrong tells me that your opinions on politics are not formed with logic as their base. Especially when you place Marjorie Taylor Greene on a pedestal. As a Republican, I know we have to distance ourselves from Greene and get away from the influence of Trump or our party is done. Most of Trump’s supporters will be dead in 20 years."

www.dailycitizen.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Republican Party Politics#Republican Politics#Democratic Politics#Trump Politics#Bff#The Republican Party#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Keystone Pipeline#Today#President Trump#United States#Half Truths#Thugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsexpressnews.com

Krugman: The banality of democratic collapse

America’s democratic experiment may well be nearing its end. That’s not hyperbole; it’s obvious to anyone following the political scene. Republicans might take power legitimately; they might win through pervasive voter suppression; GOP legislators might simply refuse to certify Democratic electoral votes and declare Donald Trump or his political heir the winner. However it plays out, the GOP will try to ensure a permanent lock on power and do all it can to suppress dissent.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Biden Didn’t Realize About His Presidency

Joe Biden had been president for less than two weeks when he told me something he’d heard from a friend after the election. Biden was like the dog that caught the car, the friend told him—after a lifetime of dreaming of becoming president, he’d finally done it. “I said, ‘No, I think I got the bus,’” Biden told me, reflecting on the combined crises of the pandemic, the economic collapse, and the shaky future of American democracy. “I’m the dog that caught the bus.”
Presidential ElectionMorganton News Herald

Poll finds cracks in Trump’s base

When Carter Wrenn says former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is slipping, I listen. Carter and I have fought on different sides of North Carolina’s political wars for years, most notably the Jim Hunt-Jesse Helms Senate race in 1984. Despite that bitter campaign and our political differences, we’ve become friends.
PoliticsMercury News

Krugman: How America’s democratic experiment may end

America’s democratic experiment may well be nearing its end. That’s not hyperbole; it’s obvious to anyone following the political scene. Republicans might take power legitimately; they might win through pervasive voter suppression; GOP legislators might simply refuse to certify Democratic electoral votes and declare Donald Trump or his political heir the winner. However it plays out, the GOP will try to ensure a permanent lock on power and do all it can to suppress dissent.
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona GOP's election 'audit' going far worse than Trump realizes

Donald Trump has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against...
Politicsarcamax.com

The Keeper: In a GOP Dominated By Frauds and Cowards, Liz Cheney's a Profile in Courage

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron summarized the sociopolitical virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. "We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined," said Baron. "Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal."
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Jeff Robbins: The Keeper - In a GOP dominated by frauds and cowards, Liz Cheney's a profile in courage

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron summarized the sociopolitical virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. "We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined," said Baron. "Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Independents are part of the partisan problem

If you’re the kind of person who boasts about being a political independent, this may be hard to hear: You’re part of the problem. This no doubt will come as a shock, in part because independents get such fantastic press. That in itself is odd, given that independents have no party, no official PR machine and no clear leader. They don’t even have a coherent ideological platform.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Republicans Actually Need the Jan. 6 Commission

It's been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Harrop: Republicans should be embracing a Jan. 6 commission

It has been considered conventional wisdom that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.