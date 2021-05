This week we bring Hollywood and thrash metal icons together on one episode to celebrate the soundtrack of the new film Thunder Force! Composer Fil Eisler tells us why he felt he needed to pitch adding Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo to the Melissa McCarthy-led Netflix film, how avant garde techniques can be brought to scoring film that wouldn’t work in traditional songwriting, how they got Corey Taylor and Lzzy Hale involved to write a theme song, which film soundtrack he would like to do a heavy metal remake of with Scott and Dave, and updates on both the new Motor Sister and Dead Cross records.