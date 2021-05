Rising star pop singer Electra Mustaine has always been an artist that commands attention – not just from the weight of her lineage (her father is Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine), but by effusing knowledge of self by unapologetically embracing who she is. At 23 years old, Electra has begun to hone in on a unique identity as a musician, balking the expectations of those who remember her from numerous performances with her father, stints in musical theater and a country-pop rendition of Megadeth song “I Thought I Knew It All”. Check out the official visualizer for the track below.